Tayport 2-2 Jeanfield Swifts (Swifts win 4-3 on penalties)

Jeanfield win 4-3 on penalties.

Tayport came back from two goals down to draw level with Jeanfield Swifts in this East of Scotland Cup tie only for the visitors to edge the subsequent penalty shoot-out.

The home side made a terrible start to the game, losing two early goals.

First of all, Scott Sutherland got in behind the home defence and fired in a shot.

The effort was blocked, but when the ball was delivered back into the far post, Daniel Kelly was there to knock in the opener.

Shortly afterwards Swifts hit Tayport on the break and Chris Scott scored with a back-post header.

Alan Tulleth found Dale Reid, who was forced wide.

His cross fell for Jamie Mackie, but the midfielder couldn’t get a shot in and the danger was cleared up.

The same three players were involved in the next chance, with Reid’s cross taking a bobble just when it looked like Tulleth would find the net.

In truth, it had not been a good first half, but, not for the first time, Tayport upped the ante in the second period.

Daniel Sanchez took the initiative early in the half and sent a beauty beyond the Swifts ‘keeper Mark Mitchell.

On the hour, Sanchez was again to the fore, bursting forward and playing in Dale Reid who clipped a fantastic finish past the advancing Mitchell.

Tayport did all the probing late on and, in the final minute, Liam Ross did well to sent over a cross for Sergio Alvarez, who looked poised to head home, only to be denied by a high Jeanfield boot.

The first six penalties were all scored, with Marc Ogg, Jamie Mackie and Dale Reid on target for ‘Port.

Jeanfield’s Stevie McManus made it 4-3 and Keiran Conway saw his kick saved.

That gave former Tayport player and current Swifts player-boss Ross Gunnion the chance to win it for his team, but Gavin Sorley made the save.

Liam Ross, though, saw the tenth kick of the shoot-out saved by Mitchell and Swifts were through.

Tayport - Sorley, Fleming, Paterson, Conway, Sturrock, Sanchez, Mackie, Ogg, Tulleth (Ross), Reid, Alvarez.