Tayport 2-2 Whitburn

Tayport hoped to build on the momentum of three successive league victories but it wasn’t to be.

It could well have been worse however as ‘Port trailed by 0-2 at the break following a pretty insipid first 45 minutes.

The second half was a different story with Tayport on the front foot from the restart, no doubt fired up following the manager’s half time address.

Tayport had an early chance but Anderson headed Mackie’s free kick just over whilst at the other end Whitburn top scorer Gary Brass blasted the ball over an open goal.

The visitors weren’t to be denied however and when Conway surrendered possession on the halfway line, Brass sent Thomson through to beat Sorley.

Whitburn were having some success down Tayport’s left flank and following Patrick’s free kick from the right in 41 minutes John Greig was handily placed to drill home a low shot.

Tayport were in the ascendancy from the restart with Ogg, Reid and Mackie all threatening.

It would be Mackie who made the breakthrough however on 67 minutes, collecting Conway’s pass to fire the ball past Penman.

The home crowd were fired up now, sensing a comeback on the cards.

Eight minutes later a surging run from Dani Sanchez into the heart of the West Lothian side’s defence gave Sutherland the opportunity to set up Dale Reid to find the net for the equaliser.

The action wasn’t over and following a free kick award in midfield to Whitburn in added on time, what could only be described as a stramash ensued, involving 19 of the 22 players.

Once hostilities had ceased Tayport’s Sorley was booked with Whitburn’s Brass and Milton sent off.

Tayport - Sorley, Ogg, Conway, Anderson, Sturrock (Ireland), Paterson, Sanchez, Alvarez (Strachan), Mackie, Sutherland, Reid.