Tayport 3-2 Dunbar United

Tayport secured a dramatic comeback win against visiting Dunbar, scoring twice in the closing minutes to earn all three McBookie.com East Premier League points.

The Canniepairt outfit had actually taken the lead after only two minutes when Dale Reid latched onto Marc Ogg’s long ball and coolly beat ‘keeper Johnstone.

Dunbar, last season’s South Division champions, soon took control of the game though.

Chris King, brother of ‘Port boss Charlie, rattled the post with a free kick on the half hour.

Not to be denied for long, King then found space on the edge of the box to crack home the equaliser.

The visitors continued to be in the ascendancy after the break and there was little surprise amongst the locals when dead-ball specialist King delivered his party piece, a perfectly executed free kick, to put his side ahead, three minutes into the second half.

The home team gradually began to assert themselves and, in the final half hour, Dale Reid had a penalty claim turned down after being clattered inside the area.

The introduction of Sergio Alvarez and Daryn Smith further galvanised ‘Port, although salvaging anything from the match still looked a forlorn hope. A searching ball from Kieran Conway, however, found Reid,who reacted quickly to level the score at two apiece with 85 minutes on the clock.

As the game moved into time added on, Conway replicated his earlier contribution and this time Jamie Mackie took advantage of hesitancy in the visitors’ rearguard to roll the ball home for an unexpected winner.

Tayport - Sorley, Walton, Conway, G.Anderson, Robertson, Ogg, King (Alvarez), Mackie, Paterson, Reid, Sutherland (Christie).