Tayport 4-0 Dalkeith Thistle

Tayport were on fire in the opening stages of last Saturday’s East Premier League encounter against Dalkeith, with strikers Gary Sutherland and Dale Reid scoring two goals apiece in the opening 25 minutes of the game.

Charlie King’s men opened the scoring after ten minutes when Conor Ireland raced down the right and crossed for Gary Sutherland who took a heavy touch, but recovered to shoot beyond the Thistle ‘keeper from ten yards out.

The impressive Dani Sanchez then saw an effort saved before ‘Port doubled their lead on the quarter hour mark.

Dale Reid found Ireland and he was upended inside the area, resulting in a penalty kick.

Reid stepped up to confidently net from the spot.

Five minutes later the Canniepairt men added a third.

Sanchez won a tackle in midfield and Reid was released into Dalkeith territory. Tayport’s top scorer showed great composure to fire home his second of the afternoon.

Not to be outdone fellow striker Gary Sutherland matched Reid’s brace of goals a few minutes later when he was well-placed to knock in Tayport’s fourth, from a right-wing Reid cross.

The Dalkeith management team reacted by substituting their left-back in an attempt to stem the flow, but the horse had already bolted and the match was effectively over by that point.

Approaching half-time Alan Tulleth whizzed a strike just off-target then tried a speculative 50 yarder after spotting the goalkeeper off his line, but Combe made the catch. The last attempt of the half was a Paul Tansey shot, for Dalkeith, which flew past the post.

There would be no scoring in the second half.

Conor Ireland dragged an effort wide and Gary Sutherland also missed the target, after being gifted possession.

Tayport - Sorley, Gray, Sturrock, Sanchez (King), Anderson, Strachan, Tulleth, Ireland (Alvarez), Reid (Kadela), Sutherland, Paterson.