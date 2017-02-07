Tayport 7-1 Sunnybank

Dale Reid and Alan Tulleth were hat-trick heroes as Tayport ran riot against a bewildered Sunnybank to cruise into the quarter-finals of the inter-regional GA Engineering Cup.

The Aberdeen outfit were no match for their rampant hosts, who created numerous other openings during the 90 minutes.

The opening goal came after only four minutes.

Sergio Alvarez found Alan Tulleth, whose neat flick gave Dale Reid the opportunity to curl a beauty into the top corner from the edge of the box.

‘Port doubled their lead on 19 minutes when Alan Tulleth and Grant Paterson worked a short corner and Reid netted with an impressive near post header.

On the half hour, the hosts added number three.

The tireless Daniel Sanchez swung over a cross from the right and the ball dropped for Marc Ogg who clinically volleyed home.

Just before half-time, the Sunnybank ‘keeper pushed away Tulleth’s free kick, at the expense of a corner. From his set-piece, the ball was worked back to Tulleth and he skipped into the box, evading defenders on the way, and passed a fourth goal low into the far corner of the net.

Tayport continued to probe for openings after the break but it was Sunnybank who netted the next goal in the 72nd minute.

Having not long been reduced to ten men, when Rae was given a second yellow card, Sunnybank’s Taylor rattled in a free kick from twenty-five yards out to give the Bankies some consolation.

Six minutes later, ‘Port went nap.

The industrious Marc Ogg was fouled and Alan Tulleth duly curled the free kick into the top corner.

Tulleth completed his hat-trick with seven minutes to go, from close range, when he converted a Liam Ross cross from the left.

Two minutes later it was Dale Reid’s turn to claim his treble, latching onto Jamie Mackie’s ball over the top to bypass the ‘keeper and roll home Tayport’s seventh counter of a productive afternoon.

Tayport - Sorley, Fleming (Ross), Paterson, Conway (Ostrovskis), Sturrock, Sanchez, Mackie, Ogg, Tulleth, Reid, Alvarez (Anderson).