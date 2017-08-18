Tayport boss looking to add some new recruits

Have your say

Charlie King admits the numbers game is beginning to stack up against his Tayport side.

The Canniepairt boss is feeling the strain of having a small squad and is keen to add to it sooner rather than later.

‘Port notched a late 3-2 win over Dunbar at the weekend before suffering a 2-0 defeat at Kirriemuir in midweek.

King said: “As much as I had a go at the players on Wednesday night it was maybe a bit harsh because we are struggling numbers wise.

“We’re just lacking that bit of quality and strength in depth at the moment.

“I was really please with the side after Saturday but it was back down to earth again for us.

“I’ve had to play three games in a week myself and my assistant has had to come off the bench.

“We’re missing Conor Ireland, Jamie Mackie and the two Spaniards which are a big loss.

“But hopefully I’ll get one player in this week and maybe another two or three others next week.”

The manager is delving into both the transfer and loan market as he aims to solve his personnel problems.

There should be one new face in the squad, though, this weekend when the side travels to Tranent.

“I know their manager Darren Smith really well and played with him at Brechin,” said the boss.

“I’m looking forward to pitting my wits against him.”