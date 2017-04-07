Tayport full of confidence ahead of United trip

Tayport will go into tomorrow’s Fife derby against St Andrews United in confident mood.

The Canniepairt side bounced back from two successive defeats to secure all three East Premier League points from last week’s trip to Tranent.

They now look set to finish outside the promotion places, but will be out to claim the bragging rights against the struggling Saints who are in the midst of a relegation battle.

United have won only once in the league since August and, although currently fourth from bottom, remain in danger of being overhauled by Whitburn and Armadale, who have games in hand.

‘Port are twelve points better off and have three games in hand, so, despite being the visitors, will start as favourites to take the spoils.

In terms of team news, Tayport will be without creative midfielder Sergio Alvarez, who will be completing a two-match ban for his dismissal against Arniston a fortnight ago.

Player-boss John Ovenstone also misses out due to suspension, as his disciplinary points tally has led to a four-game ban.

A couple of other players may be missing due to illness and injury, but Daniel Sanchez was back in the line-up at Tranent and his presence had been missed.

A cracking encounter looks to be on the cards and kick-off at Barnetts Park is scheduled for 2.30pm.