Tayport plan to get back to winning ways again

The DJ Laing East of Scotland Cup dominated last weekend’s local junior card, but Tayport were without a game.

Scheduled opponents Linlithgow Rose had to play a William Hill Scottish Cup tie against Bank o’Dee and that fixture took precedence.

Instead, ‘Port had to make do with a training session, but they had played a midweek friendly the preceding week.

On the Tuesday evening the squad travelled up to Station Park to take on Forfar Athletic’s Under 20s.

Charlie King selected a young Tayport team which included five of their own players who were under twenty years of age and they acquitted themselves well.

The young Loons ran out 3-0 winners, thanks to clinical finishing on their part, but ‘Port had held their own in terms of the play and chances created.

A club spokesman said: “While it was a worthwhile exercise, the real business continues tomorrow, with a trip to New Murrayfield Park to take on Blackburn United in the McBookie.com East Premier League.

“Having been thumped by Fauldhouse last time out, Tayport will want to get back to winning ways and replicate the result of their last away match, when they defeated Tranent 3-0, three weeks ago.”

Blackburn currently sit a point behind the Canniepairt outfit in the table, having won two, drawn two and lost two of their fixtures to date.

Kick off is 2.30pm.