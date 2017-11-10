Tayport preparing to be a thorn in the side of Rose

Junior giants Linlithgow Rose visit Tayport at the weekend and Canniepairt boss Charlie King says his side is capable of going toe to toe.

Rose currently lead the east region Super League having tasted defeat just twice and losing only 11 goals in 12 games so far this season.

But King, who takes his side into the game on the back of a 4-0 win over Dalkeith, knows they’re capable of upsetting the odds when the two meet in the D J Laing East of Scotland Cup.

He said: “I’ve spoken with Kevin Fotheringham, the Hill of Beath manager, who played them last week, and he was really positive about how his team got on.

“As far as we’re concerned they are there to be got at.

“They won’t be looking forward to coming to our ground to play us, but at the same time we know we’ll have to be at our very best to beat them.”

There’s no doubt ‘Port go into the game in fine form, having drawn two and won four of their past six games.

The most recent win was that convincing 4-0 trouncing of Dalkeith at the weekend.

“The players were fantastic,” said King.

“I’ve spoken in the past about how good it is when you work on things in training and the players go out on a Saturday and do it.

“If anything I’m disappointed we didn’t get even more goals.

“But we scored four, got three points and both our strikers scored a double.”