Tayport set up a final date with the Hearts

Tayport showed no signs of a Christmas hangover as they started their Kelty Hearts Festive Tournament campaign with a stunning victory.

John Ovenstone’s side were invited to Central Park by the west Fifers along with Kennoway Star Hearts and Thornton Hibs.

‘Port played Kennoway on Tuesday with Kelty meeting Thornton.

A hat-trick from Alan Tulleth and strikes from Grant Mowat and Fraser Anderson helped Ovenstone’s men come back from being two goals down to Kennoway and record a 5-4 win.

Tayport will now meet runaway Super League leaders Kelty in Thursday’s final.

The hosts beat Thornton Hibs 4-3.

Hibs and Kennoway will play it out for third place.