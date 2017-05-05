Tayport still aiming high as season nears its end

Tayport’s East Premier League campaign is drawing to a close and there is a strong desire in the Canniepairt camp to finish as high up the table as possible.

So, fourth place is the aim and ‘Port are currently in fifth spot with a couple of games in hand on fourth-placed Tranent.

On Saturday they face a tough away fixture at title-chasing Sauchie.

Kennoway Star Hearts and Forfar West End have both completed their league programmes and Sauchie look well placed to overhaul them to secure the title.

“It’s a game I’m very much looking forward to,” said ‘Port boss John Ovenstone.

“The players will be up for the match as well, as it’s a good test for them and also good preparation for the GA Cup final against Broughty Athletic who are in the Super League.”

Ovenstone was not impressed by the lack of a cutting edge against Glenrothes last weekend as the sides drew a blank.

“We missed an awful lot of chances against the Glens and we need to to better than that,” he said.

“That said, at least we dominated the match, created lots of opportunities and kept a clean sheet, so there were positives.”

Kick-off tomorrow afternoon is scheduled for 2.30pm.