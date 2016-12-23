Tayport to keep ticking over at Kelty tournament

There will be no competitive fixtures for Tayport over the Christmas and New Year period but the side won’t be going into cold storage.

John Ovenstone’s men have been invited to take part in an attractive festive season football tournament featuring three other top junior sides.

Kelty Hearts will host their annual tournament on Tuesday, December 27.

‘Port will play Kennoway Star Hearts at New Central Park.

The game kicks off at 4.30pm and will be followed by a match involving hosts Kelty and another Fife outfit, Thornton Hibs, at 7.45pm.

The third/fourth place play-off and final take place on Thursday, December, 29 with 4.30 and 7.45pm kick-offs, respectively.

The hosts currently top the east region’s Super League and will be favourites to win the tournament on their own patch.

Kennoway Star Hearts are familiar foes to Tayport, with both currently playing in the east region’s Premier League.

Craig Gilbert’s Thornton Hibs are aiming for promotion out of the North Division.

Hibs are second in the table, trailing Kirriemuir Thistle on goal difference.

The next East Premier League fixture is scheduled for Saturday, January 7, when Bathgate Thistle will be first-foots to the Canniepairt.

For full details on the Kelty Hearts Festive Tournament please visit www.keltyhearts.co.uk