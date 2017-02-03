Tayport want their hands back on famous trophy

The cold spell at the end of last week put paid to Tayport’s scheduled McBookie.com East Premier League match against Armadale Thistle.

Tayport’s Canniepairt surface was declared unplayable following a Saturday morning pitch inspection.

Instead, ‘Port had a worthwhile full run-out against Dundee North End, on the artificial surface at DISC in Dundee.

Alan Tulleth, Dale Reid, Gary Sutherland and Keiran Conway scored the goals for the local side in an encouraging 4-0 win.

That match will have kept Tayport ticking over, ahead of the next game, which takes place on Saturday.

John Ovenstone’s men will travel north to meet Sunnybank, in the inter-regional GA Engineering Cup.

‘Port won the trophy at Tannadice as recently as 2015, having previously enjoyed huge success in the competition during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Sunnybank are currently going well in the First Division (East) of the North Region set up, having won ten and drawn two of their 14 games to date.

They will be confident of victory tomorrow, especially as they will be on their own, Heathryfold turf.

Tayport too will fancy their chances of reaching the next round, so an intriguing contest is in prospect.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2.00pm. If level after 90 minutes, the tie will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.