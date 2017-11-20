Thornton Hibs 3-3 Haddington: Hibs gain share of the spoils

Thornton Hibs secured a hard-fought point in the pulsating 3-3 draw with high-flying Haddington Athletic last Saturday.

Chris Ireland cancelled out Andy Jones’ opener from the penalty spot before Max Coleman put Hibs infront before the break.

Garry Thomson restored the hosts’ advantage after Jones levelled things at two apiece but they were unable to hold on to the lead as Declan Quinn equalised again to maintain Haddington’s nine-game unbeaten run.

It leaves the Hibs in mid-table whilst Haddington lie third in the East Premier League almost halfway through the season.

As far as the spectators were concerned, this game had plenty of goals which, after all, is what they pay their money for but for the respective management teams, the ‘quality’ of some of the defending they watched had them pulling their hair out.

Jones gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in the 8th minute after he had been brought down by Ryan Linton.

Within 60 seconds of the re-start, Ireland made it all-square with a fierce drive from a long ball into the box.

Thornton went ahead in the 42nd minute when Coleman coolly shot home his first league goal of the season and this completed the first-half scoring.

Jones claimed his and The Hi Hi’s second goal of the game in the 55th minute when he raced unchallenged from the half-way line before shooting low past Linton.

But just two minutes later, Thomson put the Hibs back in front.

Haddington sub Quinn, completed the scoring in the 72nd minute and although both teams had further chances to win, there was no more scoring with perhaps a draw being fair.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, M.Robertson, A.Drummond, S.Drummond, Shields, Coleman, Keatings, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, McNab. Subs: Crichton, Feeley, Shanks, Strachan, Costello.