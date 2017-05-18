Thornton Hibs promoted back to the Premier League

Thornton Hibs confirmed their promotion back to the East Premier League on Monday night with a 2-2 draw against Dundee North End at Memorial Park.

Prior to the match, North End were the only team who could prevent Hibs from claiming a top two finish, and an instant return to the Premier League after last year’s relegation, but the point gained from this game was enough to push Craig Gilbert’s men over the finishing line.

The manager said: “Whilst disappointed not to win the league, the main objective this season was to achieve promotion and we’ve managed that with two games to go.

“We can now start planning for next season.”

The visitors took the lead in the 10th minute when Robbie George’s free-kick from near enough the half-way line sailed over everyone and into the far away side net.

Daniel McNab’s low 25 yard rocket took the paint off the post as it flew into the net in the 40th minute to level affairs and before half-time Thornton went in front when Chris Ireland finished off a fine inter-passing move.

North End equalised in the 66th minute thanks to a Ryan Smith header and although there were close things at both ends there was no more scoring.

GI Joinery Hibs’ Man of the Match – Jimmy Shields.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, D.Robertson, McMillan, McGowan, Shields, McNab, Keatings, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson snr, Crichton. Subs: M.Robertson, Henderson, Coleman, Thomson jnr, Drummond.

This weekend Hibs host Forfar Albion at Memorial Park.

n On Saturday, Hibs claimed a 2-0 win at East Craigie to move to within one point of promotion.

After a goallees opening 78 minutes, the hosts were reduced to 10 men, and Thornton used this to their advantage as they piled on the pressure.

A goal had to come and sure enough five minutes later Garry Thomson headed home Shaun Keatings’ perfect corner kick.

Great skill from Chris Ireland in the 89th minute gave him the opportunity to lay off the ball to Thomson who drilled the ball home from the edge of the penalty area to complete the scoring.