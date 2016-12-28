Thornton’s gents are still on the ball

Their glory years may be a distant memory - but a group of Thornton footballers have lost none of their competitive spirit.

The Thornton Hibs Seniors 5-aside team meets once a week for a session of ‘walking football’, an increasingly popular way of keeping fit amongst older gents.

Tom Bullimore is one of those who takes part in the side’s sessions, and the former Thornton Hibs chairman says he still gets a thrill out of the game.

He said: “Some of the players have played at a good level, ex junior and ex amateur, and some haven’t played at all before so there’s a big mix.

“The walking part of it can be quite difficult because your instinct when you’re playing is to run.

“There’s always a competitive edge and nobody likes to get beat.

“Some of the players are Hibs and Hearts supporters so there’s competition there and some are Rangers and Celtic fans.”

Walking football groups are sprouting up across the country with the slower pace of the game ideal for those of an older age or trying to regain their fitness again.

And age really is no barrier.

“Our oldest player is 68,” said Tom.

“We’ve been going for two and a half years now and got together because we wanted to kick a ball again.

“There is a core of 11-12 players so even if we were to get another few along to take us up to 14 we could have some good games amongst each other.” For details e-mail tombullhmfc@hotmail.co.uk