Three points essential for St Andrews in final game

St Andrews United’s boss has described his side’s final league game of the season as an “absolute must” for three points when they return from a week’s break.

Saints face Downfield at home on April 29 but are enveloped by three other teams in the East Premier League who have several games in hand.

Manager Craig Morrison said they’d have to as best they could and keep an eye on the other results but he was confident in his players’ desire to win.

Morrison, who played for half an hour and scored Saints’ goal in the 1-1 draw at Arniston Rangers, before coming off injured, said it had been fairly positive in terms of performance and result, although a win would have been preferable.

The players had been feeling the pressure, as would any team in their position, he added, but Saints had to learn to find the net and finish opponents off when they had the chance.

“Whitburn, directly below us, are probably going to be the main team that could cause a threat,” said Morrison.

“They have a few games in hand in relation to the other two.

“Looking at the Downfield game, I feel it’s an absolute must for us to get three points on the board and seehow it pans out from there.”

With a free Saturday tomorrow, Morrison hoped to have a full squad from which to choose when the time came to welcome Downfield.