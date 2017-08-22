Tranent 0-3 Tayport

A commanding second half performance saw Tayport collect all three McBookie.com East Premier League points from their potentially difficult trip to Tranent’s Foresters Park.

In a goalless first half, the hosts had more of the play and the better chances, but could not convert.

Home striker Kenny Fisher pulled a shot across goal, then Neil Jancyzk fired over, Ben Miller curled a free kick wide and Gavin Sorley had to make a solid save towards half-time.

Just before the break, Tranent had their best chance when Fisher linked up with Kayne Paterson who was off-target.

At the other end, Alan Tulleth had a shot blocked and also hit one just wide during the course of the half.

The second half provided a different story and when the openings came their way, Tayport were clinical. Straight from kick-off, a speculative effort by Charlie King hit the bar with the goalkeeper scrambling back, serving notice of the visitors’ intent.

On 52 minutes, Tayport made the breakthrough.

Gary Sutherland won an aerial ball and Dale Reid was clattered to the ground, with the referee awarding a spot kick. Marc Ogg duly drilled home the penalty to put his team ahead.

With quarter of an hour remaining, the Canniepairt outfit doubled their lead, when Gregor Anderson delivered a diagonal ball for substitute Daniel Sanchez, who calmly picked out Dale Reid, and the top scorer side-footed in number two.

In the 85th minute, Richard Roy got in behind the Tranent defence and touched the ball past the ‘keeper, before being upended.

It would have been a stonewall penalty, had Dale Reid not been on hand to net the loose ball and put Tayport three up, securing three welcome points.

Tayport - Sorley, Ogg, Sturrock, Conway, G. Anderson, Smith (Sanchez), King, Tulleth (Alvarez), Reid, Sutherland (Roy), Paterson.