Tranent 3-2 St Andrews Utd

St Andrews United kicked off their new season when they were hosted by one of the favourites to win the East Premier League.

After losing a softish early first goal, and not losing a second that everyone other than the post thought was in, the side rallied.

A scrambled equaliser, which the referee later attributed to Sweeney, took Saints to half time.

Tranent were quick off the blocks, though, in the second half and Saints found themselves chasing the game again.

It was one-way traffic towards the St Andrews goal for a large part of this half, and a well-worked third goal seemed to put the game out of sight. However, the troops rallied again, and Anesu Sweeney scored his second, a well-deserved team-goal to set up an exciting final five minutes.

The manager put himself on for this final period and nearly put himself in a scoring position, only to find his effort blocked.

His own subsequent booking summed up the team’s frustration.

Blair Smith, part of the United committee, said: “Nobody’s effort could be faulded, and we were beaten by a well-organised opposition.

“If we can keep this effort and style up, we will be OK.”