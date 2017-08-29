Two-goal win could have been more

Kirriemuir Thistle 0 Thornton Hibs 2

After Daniel McNab and Liam Forbes both saw efforts from outside the box strike the frame of the goal, Stuart Drummond claimed his first goal of the season in the 14th minute with a close-in volley from Max Coleman’s corner-kick.

Hibs doubled their lead in the 56th minute through Garry Thomson when he got on the end of McNab’s outrageous ‘Rabona’ style cross that was probably worth the admission money alone.

Thereafter there were chances at both ends but a combination of good saves from Chris Hutchison and Ryan Linton, plus goal-line clearances from Jonny Snowdon and Stuart Drummond meant that there was no further scoring.

SM Electrical Services (Fife) Hibs’ Man of the Match: Ian Hepburn.

Kirriemuir Thistle: Hutchison, Snowdon, Drumm, Lannen, Farquharson, Fairweather, Braid, Russell, Cruickshank, Cameron, Archibald. Subs: Duffy, Bews, McVicar, Macleod, Rae

Thornton Hibs: Linton, D.Robertson, M.Robertson, S.Drummond, A.Drummond, Coleman, McMillan, Hepburn, Forbes, Thomson, McNab. Subs: Keatings, Strachan, Shields, Shanks, Trialist.