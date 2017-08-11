United boss knows he has a side on the up

St Andrews United manager Craig Morrison is convinced he’s seeing certain signs of progress within his side at Barnetts Park.

St Andrews are only a couple of games into their new camapign, losing to Tranent on Saturday before beating Thornton Hibs in midweek.

The Tranent defeat came with Saints missing seven key players.

A few returned for Wednesday’s win at home to the Hibs, and Morrison is sure his side will now go on to build on that.

He said: “What I would say about the Thornton game is that I’ve no doubt it’s one we wouldn’t have taken anything from last season.

“But we’re progressing which is pleassing for me as manager.

“Did we play as well as we would have like? probably not, but each game throws up its own demands and it was one we just had to work hard and get the win.”

This weekend Saints host Haddington.

The visitors to Barnetts Park have started their season well, winning twice and scoring ten goals across the two games.

“We know we’ll need to be structured and disciplined” said Morrison.

“Stats don’t lie, they’re obviously free-flowing going forward and have quality in the final third.

“But we’ll go into the game and set our own stall out.

“It’s important that we start well so we’ll be ready for them.”