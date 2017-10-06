United boss knows Saints are in a safe pair of hands

Craig Morrison heaped praise on young ‘keeper Shaun Hunter after his weekend heroics at Bathgate.

The United boss felt decisions went against his men on Saturday with the Barnetts Park side having two penalties given against them.

The hosts netted the first to give them a share of the points in a 1-1 draw.

Hunter, though, saved a second spot kick in the closing seconds.

Morrison said: “Our ‘keeper was exceptional.

“When Rhory Mooney broke his foot I thought about whether or not to bring someone else in but my goalkeeping coach approached me and said Shaun was ready to step up to the mark.

“After Saturday you can see his confidence is there and he deserves his place.”

Morrison admitted he, and others were baffled by both penalty decisions.

“The first one our centre half volleyed the ball out and it looks like he’s given us the decision,” said the manager.

“But he’s given a penalty and everyone is just looking around at each other.

“The second they play a short corner and again he blows for a foul by Ben Anthony who didn’t do anything.

“Luckily our ‘keeper makes the save.”

This weekend Saints travel to Arniston Rangers in the Fife &Lothians Cup.

“They put us out the Scottish so we’ll go there looking to show it was a one off,” said the boss.