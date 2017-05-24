United facing the drop again

St Andrews United are set to suffer consecutive relegations this weekend with Whitburn closing in on safety.

For weeks now United have been clinging to the hope that ‘Burn would fail to overturn a small points difference and leapfrog them out of the East Premier League relegation zone.

On Saturday, though, a 2-2 draw at Glenrothes saw Whitburn haul Saints into the bottom three on goal difference.

With Whitburn, who play Dundee Violet on Saturday, nine goals better off than United going into their final game, it’ll take a minor miracle for United not to drop down a division.