United given relief from the drop

St Andrews United have been given a dramatic reprieve from relegation.

With Super League winners Kelty Hearts joining the East of Scotland League set-up next season, the relegation of Newtongrange Star from that division has been frozen.

This, in turn, has had a knock on effect a division lower, with St Andrews’ drop from the Premier League now also cancelled.

The club has already announced their pre-season plans.

The Saints will begin their pre-season campaign with a tournament on their home park across July 15 and 16.

They then host Culter on July 22 and Petershill on July 29.

United say that further fixtures will be announced in due course.

