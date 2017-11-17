United prepare for trip to meet rivals

Craig Morrison has urged his side to maintain their performance levels from last weekend when they go into tomorrow’s local derby.

The Canniepairt will host a meeting between Charlie King’s Tayport and Morrison’s St Andrews with both promotion sides in good form.

It’s all set up to be a cracker, and United are full of confidence after their 3-0 win over Downfield at the weekend.

The win was a perfect response to a poor 4-2 home defeat to Glenrothes seven day’ previous.

Boss Morrison said: “It’s going to be a tough one.

“But if we play at the levels we’re capable of it doesn’t matter what the opposition do.

“We also have the top two teams in the league playing each other so something will have to give there and it gives us an opportunity to close that gap.”

Morrison was delighted with the response of his side to the Glens loss as they cruised past Downfield.

“I was really chuffed with the performance,” said the boss.

“It was night and day from the Glenrothes game and really comfortable in the end.

“The boys showed a really good character to respond well to the defeat and we scored three really good goals as well.”

The teams have similar records so far this season, as well as a similar goal, namely promotion back to the top flight.

Kick off is 1.45pm.