United set to launch friendly fire

St Andrews United have announced their pre-season plans as they aim to bounce straight back up to the East Premier League.

Craig Morrison’s men suffered heartbreak on the final day of last season when Whitburn managed to overcome a points and goal difference to relegate the Barnetts Park side.

The Saints will begin their pre-season campaign with a tournament on their home park across July 15 and 16.

They then host Culter on July 22 and Petershill on July 29.

United say that further fixtures will be announced in due course.