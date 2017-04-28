United will head into crunch game in a relaxed state of mind

St Andrews United may kick their last ball of the season this weekend, but their campaign is far from over.

Downfield will visit Barnetts Park on Saturday in what is a must win game for Craig Morrison’s men as they continue their scrap to avoid relegation.

United are currently perched fourth from bottom in the East Premier League, five points ahead of third bottom Whitburn with three going down. Crucially, though, ‘Burn have four games in hand over United ahead of the weekend as they aim to secure their own safety.

But boss Morrison says his side will be calm heading into the final game.

He said: “At this stage of the season is Downfield at home a game you’d have wanted? you’d have to say yes because they’re down where we are in the table.

“We’ll be approaching it in the right manner but are relaxed about it because we know that on our day we’re capable of putting on good performances and beating any side in the league.

“After that it’s about seeing what Whitburn can do but we just need to take care of ourselves first.

“I’ve been looking over out past few results and if we had that cutting edge we could have won some heavy points.”

Kick off at Barnetts Park is 2.30pm.