Val McDermid offers resignation from Raith board

Best-selling crime author Val McDermid is stepping down as a director at Raith Rovers FC.

In view of the recent changes to the board of directors, at Stark’s Park, she has indicated that, owing to her increasing professional commitments, she will resign from the board.

Val has not had an executive responsibility in the past but has very much been seen as an ambassador for the club.

She has confirmed that her stand sponsorship and shirt sponsorship will continue into the future and that she will always be an ambassador for the Lang Toun side.

Once a Rovers supporter, always a Rovers supporter, Val has confirmed she will continue to attend matches when her professional commitments permit.

Club chairman Alan Young confirmed Val’s decision and said: “I would like to take this opportunity of thanking Val for all she has done for the club over the years. Her high profile has always enabled the club to punch above its weight and in talking to her, she has confirmed her wise counsel will always be available to myself and the club.

“In view of the changes which have taken place, the board will be meeting at the beginning of next week to determine new appointees and to allocate executive responsibilities. These will be announced soon.

“Annual general meetings have been set for October 19 and a Q&A with John Sim and David Sinton will be held afterwards. All are welcome.

“Meanwhile, we have a Challenge Cup match on Saturday away to high-flying St Mirren. Let’s make some noise and get right behind the Rovers!“