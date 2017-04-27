Violet 1-2 Tayport

On Wednesday evening, a cracking injury-time strike by Jamie Mackie earned ‘Port a victory at Glenesk Park against bottom club Violet.

With time ebbing away and a draw looking likely, Sergio Alvarez sent a neat flick into the path of Mackie who strode onto the bouncing ball and sent a searing volley over home ‘keeper Thain for a late Goal of the Season contender.

‘Port had bossed the first half of the contest but only had one counter to show for their efforts.

It was a beauty, though.

On 14 minutes, the ball dropped for Stuart Walton fully 40 yards out and he volleyed a fantastic, spinning strike over Thain and into the net for his own entry into the top goal competition.

Later, Alan Tulleth hit the bar with a free kick and Fraser Anderson also smacked the woodwork early in the second half as Tayport attempted to add to their tally.

Violet, to their credit, then began to apply pressure and equalised on 70 minutes when Craig Batchelor lobbed over Gavin Sorley and the assistant referee ruled that the ball had crossed the line before being cleared.

Sorley then had to stretch to turn away a speculative 50 yard effort from Violet full-back Mitchell Hay.

In the closing stages Tayport upped a gear and Alan Tulleth was denied by the ‘keeper, before Mackie made his dramatic late intervention.

The late win was all the more pleasing for John Ovenstone’s side given that their campaign has largely ended for the term.

‘Port went into the game with little at stake but still showed the same effort, desire and commitment the gaffer has been calling for all season.

The three points sees the side go into the weekend sitting in a fourth position.

And they’ll looking to continue the good recent run of form when they host Glenrothes on Saturday.

With GA Engineering Cup Final places up for grabs, the ‘Port players will be keen to impress their boss.

Tayport - Sorley, Conway, Ostrovskis, G. Anderson (Sturrock), Alvarez, F. Anderson, Mackie, Walton, Tulleth, Sutherland (Reid), Paterson (Ogg).