Walking football side set to be added by community club

The chairman of the St Andrews and East Neuk Community Football Club says the organisation is set to grow even further as it enters 2017.

The club was set up a couple of years back to promote participation in football by unifying provision of facilities, equipment and coaching between various local sides under a single umbrella.

Currently the CFC consists of St Andrews United FC, St Andrews Amateurs, St Monans Swallows, St Andrews University mens’ and womens’ teams, St Andrews U19s, St Andrews Colts and Pittenweem Youth, St Andrews and East Neuk Girls (age 6-13); and Fun4s/Super 5s (boys, age 5-7).

Last week we reported on the club’s womens’ football side which has helped the game sprout in the north east of the Kingdom.

Chair John Drysdale says efforts to develop the sport for all, regardless of gender or age, will continue into the New Year.

Plans have been put into place to re-launch a programme of walking football for the over-50s early in 2017.

Mr Drysdale said: “There have been a couple of local attempts in the past to emulate the success of city-based walking football classes – but for one reason or another, these haven’t quite got off the ground.

“As with the girls’ squad, the CFC seeks to set up a viable and sustainable programme, backed by the Scottish Football authorities, and supported via sponsorship by local business.

“We need to communicate plans such as these effectively as well, and keep banging the drum.

“Last year, apparently, the same seven or eight over-50s turned up to the Walking Football, but a lack of promotion meant that numbers didn’t grow, and interest dwindled.”

This time the club has qualified coaches lined up and indoor football facilities at the university agreed.

The club has been helped in its efforts to develop the game for all by the Scottish Football Partnership, coupled with sponsorship from the local branch of Specsavers.

If you’d like to volunteer, sponsor or join the club, contact John at 07962 023683.