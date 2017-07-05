‘Way get set for new season’s arrival

Kennoway Star Hearts are gearing up for their maiden season in the east region’s Super League.

The Treaton Park side have only been in the junior ranks a few years, but will kick off their next campaign in the nation’s top division.

It’s been a remarkable rise through the ranks and the club is determined not to stop there and is aiming to push on even further.

Kennoway now know who they’ll face at the beginning of the new term with the Super League fixtures released recently.

The opening fixtures for the side are August 5 (A) v Camelon; 9th August (A) v Hill of Beath; 12th August (H) v Broughty Ath; 16th August (H) v Jeanfield Swifts; 19th August (A) v Broxburn Ath; 26th August (H) v Bo`ness Utd; 2nd September (A) v Jeanfield Swifts (EOS CUP); 9th September (H) v Carnoustie ; 16th September (A) v Dundonald Bluebell.

There’s no doubt the standard in junior football is as good now as it’s ever been, both on and off the park, and Kennoway are appealing for help in making sure they reach those standards.

The club is looking for helpto make sure things go well on match days.

A spokesman for Kennoway said: “We are looking for volunteers.

“Due to gaining promotion to the Super League this year we are looking for volunteers to come and help the club out on match days or even throughout the week.

“It does not matter if you have experience as long as you are enthusiastic and want to be part of a fantastic community club.

“Your help will be invaluable and very much appreciated to the success and the future development of our club.”

If you’d like to get involved with the club, then please contact it through its Facebook page or by getting in touch with a committee member.

Kennoway is one of four clubs who’ll visit the home of Kelty Hearts, last season’s Super League winners, for their annual pre-season football festival.

Sauchie and Broxburn will also compete at the competition, being held at Central Park across the weekend of July 22 and 23.

‘Way will then host North League side Newburgh Juniors in a friendly on July 25 ahead of the new campaign.

If you plan on backing Eck Davidson’s side this season as they tackle the Super League, then season tickets for the 2017/18 season are now available.

For a limited time the side is offering a 20 per cent discount on both adult and children/concession tickets.

So for an adult ticket it is £70 and for a child/concession £35.

This is for 15 Super league home games.

For full information on how to get your season ticket, contact Brian Davidson at the club.

Kennoway will go into the new season without talisman striker Kyle Wilson who made the step back up to the senior ranks by joining East Fife.