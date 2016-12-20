We didn’t show enough desire, admits Saints boss

A Paul Devlin double and a strike from Shaun Hill sent St Andrews into the festive break scratching around at the wrong end of the table.

Boss Craig Morrison had hoped to send the Saints into the lay-off on the back of a confidence boosting victory.

But the Hi-Hi proved too tough a nut to crack on their own patch, and kept hold of all three points against a Saints side which has Scott Orrock and Scott Mayne sent off.

Devlin handed his side the lead on the 20 minute mark after what had been a quiet opening to the game.

That gave the hosts a lead to defend and they managed to do just that.

Things got a little easier for them just a minute after the re-start when Devlin again was on hand to double his side’s lead.

Saints went on the offensive as they tried to rescue something from the match.

But while they were pressing up the park, Hill hit the Barnetts Park club on the counter attack.

Boss Morrison, who has praised the side’s attitude in recent weeks despite not picking up as many points as they’d have liked, admitted he was disappointed with his side at the weekend.

He said: “It just didn’t come together for us.

“That’s the first weekend that I’ve really been disappointed with the performance.

“We started the first 20 minutes ok and Daryl Falconer had two decent shots from distance.

“After that it just went downhill.

“There was no desire, no energy and we didn’t match them.

“I was really disappointed.”

“We have two weeks now to take a break and get things sorted out.

“Training is well structured but when it comes to a Saturday it isn’t happening.”

The juniors take a break from competitive action now until the New Year.

Saints return to the park on January 7 when they host Armadale Thistle.