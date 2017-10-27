We’ll aim to attack Glens and they’ll do the same

Charlie King expects a Fife derby thriller when his Tayport side makes the short journey to meet Glenrothes this weekend.

Tayport won the corresponding fixture earlier in the season when doubles from Dale Reid and Gary Sutherland were added to by strikes fromJamie Mackie and Marc Ogg on the way to a 6-2 win.

And King, whose side was without a fixture at the weekend following the late postponement of their game at Bathgate, reckons there will be more goals at the Warout.

He said: “It was a midweek game and to be honest I thought we could hve scored even more.

“But Glenrothes have put together some good results since then and the players are clearly all working hard for Willie Campbell (manager).

“I think there will be goals in the game again.”

King took the opportunity to work on the training ground with his players after their postponement.

It was time well spent, according to the boss, who’ll be aiming to make some ground on those above them when they return to the pitch on Saturday.

“Results in the other games didn’t really go our way but with just us and St Andrews playing this weekend it give us a chance to catch up a bit,” said the manager.

“We’ll be looking at the St Andrews game thinking ‘is a draw a good result for us?’

“It’s getting to that stage of the season now.”