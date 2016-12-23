We’ll start fresh in 2017

The year 2016 won’t be one St Andrews United fans will be sad to see the back of.

It involved a relegation from the Super League down to the East Premier Division and a subsequent struggle to put any sort of form together while down there.

Apart from a spell at the very start of the season, United have had a year to forget.

Boss Craig Morrison, whose side signed off from 2016 with a 1-0 defeat at Haddington on Saturday, is keen to start the new year fresh.

He said: “We just have to draw a line under the last year now and look ahead.

“We have a training programme set for over the break, some gym sessions and we’ll be playing a friendly.

“I’ve got absolutely no doubt that the guys we have at the club are capable, but we have to become psychologically stronger and start going out on a Saturday and getting the better of teams.

“It’s up to us to want to be the very best we can be and put bigger demands on ourselves.

“We’ll get there if we keep working hard.”

Morrison only took the reigns at the club a few weeks ago and will be working over the festive break to instil a new confidence and belief in his side.

The junior season takes a break now until the New Year, returning to action on January 7.

St Andrews start 2017 with a home tie against Armadale.