We need to be mean and turn draws into wins

St Andrews boss Craig Morrison wants his side to develop a killer instinct at both ends of the pitch to reignite a promotion push.

At the weekend United drew 2-2 at Dalkeith - the club’s fourth draw in the last six games.

While clearly proving tough to beat, Morrison is equally aware Saints need to start turning one point into three.

He said: “We’ve played 11 games have only lost two and those were games when I didn’t have a full squad available to me.

“But our challenge now is to turn those draws into victories.

“I’ve said it before that it’s fine margins.

“On Saturday Scott Lawrie hits the underside of the bar and on another day that could easily go in and when get the three points.

“Overall, though, if someone had offered me where we are just now at the start of the season I’d have taken it 100 per cent.

“I was frustrated after the game on Saturday so our goalkeeper coach had a word with me and spoke about the chances we’re creating.

“It’s chance after chance and we just need to start taking them.”

This weekend United travel to meet third bottom Kirriemuir Thistle.

“In this league anyone can beat anyone so we need to start well and give ourselves a right good chance,” said the boss.

There has also been some transfer activity at Barnetts Park with Morrison swooping to bring in a new goalkeeper.

Shaun Hunter, who has been playing in the absence of the injured Rhory Mooney, has been transferred to Lochgelly Albert with fellow ‘keeper Lee Wilson moving to Barnetts Park on Monday in the opposite direction.

Morrison reckons it’s a great deal for the promotion seeking club.

He said: “Lee is a very, very good goalkeeper and I’m sure he’s going to be a great acquisition for the club.”