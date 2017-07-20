Weekend of friendly action for our clubs

Have your say

The area’s three junior football sides are all in friendly action this weekend as preparation for the new league campaign ramps up.

St Andrews United had a busy weekend last week, hosting their annual tournament at Barnetts Park, lifting the St Andrews and East Neuk Community Cup (see page 50).

Their pre-season continues on Saturday when they are again at home, this time hosting Culter.

Tayport have an attractive looking friendly line up on the Canniepairt.

Super League side Dundonald Bluebell are the visitors with the game kicking off at 2.30pm.

Newburgh are also at home, and they welcome East Premier League side Glenrothes with a 2pm kick off.