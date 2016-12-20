Whitburn 2-2 Tayport

Tayport had a frustrating second half against Whitburn last Saturday afternoon as they saw all three points slip from their grasp.

One up at the break, the Canniepairt men had Pavel Ostrovskis sent off four minutes after the re-start, before then doubling their lead only to be eventually pegged back to two-apiece, forcing them to settle for a solitary McBookie.com Premier League point in the last game of the year.

In the opening stages of the match, Grant Mowatt got in behind the home defence but saw his shot saved by ‘keeper Horn, while Jamie Mackie bent a free kick wide.

From a later corner, Ostrovskis was denied by Horne at close range before ‘Port did take the lead.

On 37 minutes, Marc Ogg tried his luck from distance but his strike was blocked and the ball broke to Jamie Mackie who fired an absolute thunderbolt beyond Horne and into the back of the net.

Moments later, Gavin Sorley made a save from James’s McAteer which saw ‘Port go in at the interval with a slight advantage.

Unfortunately, after 49 minutes, Ostrovskis picked up his second yellow card for an ill-judged tackle and Tayport were down to 10 men.

‘Port did, however, extend their advantage on 56 minutes.

A wide free kick into the box presented an opportunity for Grant Mowatt.

His shot was not hit as cleanly as he would have liked, but the predatory Dale Reid reacted quickly to dive and score with a header which went in off the bar.

Ten minutes later, with ‘Port temporarily down to nine men, Whitburn attacked down the left and pulled a goal back, giving the hosts a real sense of belief.

As the clocked ticked down, substitute Liam Ross used his pace to beat the goalkeeper to a through-ball, but was forced wide and there were no takers for the cross.

Dale Reid then sent Ross clear, but his effort did not trouble Horne.

Whitburn equalised on 86 minutes with James’s Martin getting the plaudits.

Tayport - Sorley, Walton, Sturrock, Sanchez, Fleming, Ostrovskis, Mackie, Connelly (Tulleth), Reid, Ogg(Geekie), Mowatt (Ross).