Wright departs Fife for Ibrox

One of the football coaches charged with developing the next generation of players in the Kingdom has left his role.

As academy director at Fife Elite, Stephen Wright worked with the area’s youngsters after East Fife, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath agreed to work under a regionalised system of elite youth football development.

But Wright, a former defender with Aberdeen and Rangers, has recently returned to Ibrox as part of coaching changes made there.

He’ll become the club’s head of intermediate academy and school coach and will be the lead coach with the U15 group, manage the coaches and curriculum in the 13s to 15s phase.

Wright will also coach on a daily basis in Boclair Academy where there are currently 32 young Rangers players receiving 16 hours of contact time with the academy per week.