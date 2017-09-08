You can hold your heads up high

Alan Fortune said his players should remain upbeat despite Saturday’s 9-3 cup tie loss to Dundonald Bluebell.

Ahead of their home tie with Coupar Angus on Saturday, the boss took plenty of positives from the defeat.

He said: “Not one of our players should hang their heads.

“We came up against one of the best teams in the east region on form and gave a really good account of ourselves.

“Our team is full of youngsters who need to experience what the standards are in the upper leagues if they have ambitions of playing there themselves one day.”

Liam Foy and Callum Connolly put pen to paper this week as ‘Burgh strengthen even further.