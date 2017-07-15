Fraser overcomes it all to set up European place

Teenage showjumper Fraser Reed knows all about battling through adversity.

The 16-year-old, from Balmullo, has been forced to endure several challenges already in his short career but now stands on the edge of a remarkable achievement, being picked to represent Great Britain at the European Finals in Hungary in the last week of July.

But throughout his short career he has already been through both devastating lows and remarkable highs.

Almost at the very start he was dealt a devastating blow when two unrelated incidents saw him going from having two ponies to compete to having nothing left.

The first pony was competing at a show in Aberdeen when, in mid jump, something went terribly wrong and the pony landed in a heap at the other side of the jump and Fraser was luckily thrown clear.

The vet eventually came to the conclusion that the pony had suffered from a heart condition.

Just three weeks later his second pony injured itself warming up for a competition in Falkirk and unfortunately had to be put down at the show.

Fraser and his family drove their lorry home that night empty with nothing left and it was a time where giving up seemed the obvious thing to do.

But the teen, who attended Bell Baxter High School, kept going after taking the ride on another pony.

The partnership that developed between horse and rider over the next few months was something special and the two rose rapidly to the top classes for throughout Britain and gained a Scotland representation a several occasions.

He has now been selected to go over to Hungary where a gold medal is up for grabs for both the Great Britain team and also individual placings.

The trip to Hungary involves a huge financial requirement so there is a crowd funding page set up at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/robbie-mason for anyone who would like to help Fraser continue his journey.