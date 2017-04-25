From Fife to the world championships

Stephen Murphy has come a long way since he made his icee hockey breakthrough with Fife Flyers.

The talented netminder was barely out of school when he was thrown in at the deep end in Kirkcaldy ... and this week he has been in fine form playing for GB in the world championships in his adopted home city.

Stephen Murphy, GB ice hockey netminder, world championships (Pic: Dean Woolley)

Belfast is currently hosting Division One, Group B of the competition, and Murphy was a stand out as the team made it two wins in a row with a fine 5-1 victory over Estonia.

And he admitted he’s happy to do what’s required when called upon as he shares netminding duties with Cardiff Devils’ Ben Bowns.

He said: “I’m really happy with how I played but the result is the main thing, we came to win and we’ve got the job done so far.

“I’ll just do my best whenever I’m asked to play and I’ll do whatever I can to help the team out.

Stephen Murphy, Fife Flyers teenage netminder , 1999

‘‘Ben’s a young guy so I’m trying my best to keep up with him.”

Murphy was plucked from the junior ranks by Fife coach Mark Morrison who was facing a netminding crisis in 1999-2000.

The youngster proved to have nerves of steel as he backstopped Flyers to huge success, including a Grand Slam in the BNL.

His career took him on to Dundee, and Manchester before joining Belfast in 2010 where he has been a mainstay of the Giants’ team ever since.

Murphy said: “Belfast is where I live and it’s where I call home so the win was all the more sweeter.’’

Great Britain are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Lithuania at 7.30pm and they face a team that are also unbeaten in their two games.