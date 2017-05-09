Frustration as Falkland lose out in Kingdom derby

On a fine sunny day in the Fife derby, Falkland lost to neighbours Glenrothes at Scroggie Park.

The defeat by 21 runs was a margin that was frustratingly narrow because there were times when Falkland might just have been able to turn the tables.

But things didn’t get off to the best of starts for Falkland as they were hampered from the beginning of the match.

Falkland suffered a bad blow when Ryan Hepburn injured his back after bowling just one ball and had to be taken out of the attack.

Falkland batted and fielded well to restrict Glenrothes to 192 with Jamie Penman top scoring with 46 and putting on with Yasar Arafat a stand of 58 for the ninth wicket which effectively won the game after Glenrothes were 133 for 8. Ex-Falkland favourite Safyaan Sharif scored 37.

The total did not look impossible in spite of the early loss of Stuart Campbell and Falkland were indebted to Harsha Cooray’s 65 and Aaron Paul’s 43, but there were also five ducks - and that is too many.

The Hepburn brothers gave valuable support to Cooray near the end, but Ryan was badly hampered by his injury and in the end the home side were 21 runs short.

A spokesman for Falkland said following the game: “It was in some ways an unlucky defeat, but there were also some lessons to be learned, and the season is still young.

“It would be nice if the weather was always as nice as it was on Saturday, and better if we could begin to register a few wins.

“Next week we go to Carlton in the EPL and Prestwick in the Scottish Cup.”

Final score for the EPL game which was played at Falkland - Glenrothes 192 all out in 45.5 overs (J Penman 46, S Sharif 37, H Cooray 3 for 22, A Paul 3 for 41).

Falkland 171 all out in 43.3 overs (H Cooray 65, A Paul 43, V Reddy 4 for 16).