GB call-up for Lundin Links teen

Lundin links teenager Sophie Campbell has been called up by the GB Women’s U18 Ice Hockey side for the forthcoming Four Nations Women’s U18 International Tournament in Spain.

GB will come up against host nation Spain, along with Hungary and Poland in the tournament which will be held at the Igloo Granada Ice Arena in November.

GB start the tournament with a game against Hungary on November 10.

This is followed by a match-up with Poland on November 11.

GB’s final game is against hosts Spain on Sunday November 12.

Sophie (15) is an S4 pupil at Waid Academy who plays league hockey in Kirkcaldy for Fife Flames U16s and Fife Falcons U20s.

Great Britain Women head coach, Cheryl Smith, said: “This will be excellent preparation for January’s World Championship.

“It will be good to see the girls in game situations and how they react to certain things.

“Some of them will have never travelled abroad for an ice hockey tournament, so it will be good for them to see how things work.”