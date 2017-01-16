GB call-ups continue for Kirkcaldy ice hockey youngsters

More young players from Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club received international recognition this week after Great Britain announced its under 18 squad for the April’s IIHF World Championship tournament in Korea.

Chad Smith (17), who plays as a forward for both Fife Falcons and Kirkcaldy Kestrels, has been named in the 23-man squad, while 16-year-old team mate Caly Robertson, also a forward, is listed among the reserves.

Smith made his first and so far only appearance for Fife Flyers in the Elite League against Manchester Storm on December 10, although he did not leave the bench.

The Division 2A competition takes place in Gangneung at the same time as the women’s Division 2A tournament, which GB Women will be involved in.

The six-team U18 tournament will involve GB and Korea, along with Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania from April 1 to 8.

Great Britain Under-18s coach Martin Grubb also hails from Kirkcaldy and is the current head coach of Solways Sharks.

He previously worked as assistant to Todd Dutiaume when Fife Flyers played in the SNL.

Grubb said: “We have named a very strong squad and one which has exciting talent all through it.

“We have experienced players, along with numerous players plying their trade abroad, as well as some young talent.

“I think there’s a good mix and I believe we can have a very good tournament.

“Last year we just missed out on the medals and we want to improve on that showing for sure.”