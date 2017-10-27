GB hockey call up for north east Fife teenagers

St Andrews teenager Audrey Wood has been called up by the GB Women’s U18 Ice Hockey side for the forthcoming Four Nations Women’s U18 International Tournament in Spain.

The 14-year-old will join Lundin Links teenager Sophie Campbell for the event which will see GB will come up against host nation Spain, along with Hungary and Poland in the tournament at the Igloo Granada Ice Arena in November.

The event is considered a warm up for the World Championships which start at the beginning of next year.

GB begin the tournament with a game against Hungary on November 10.

This is followed by a match-up with Poland on November 11.

GB’s final game is against hosts Spain on Sunday November 12.

Audrey is an S4 pupil at Madras College with Sophie attending Waid Academy.

Both girls have been playing together since 2010 for teams at KIHC.

Both forwards, they have been part of many Championship/Scottish Cup winning teams over the years, including last season’s league and cup double at U16s level.

This season, Sophie is playing for Fife Flames (U16s) and Fife Falcons (U20s).

Audrey is playing with the Flames.

Great Britain Women head coach, Cheryl Smith, said: “This will be excellent preparation for January’s World Championship.

“It will be good to see the girls in game situations and how they react to certain things.

“Some of them will have never travelled abroad for an ice hockey tournament, so it will be good for them to see how things work.”