GB role for Jeff Hutchins

Fife Flyers assistant coach Jeff Hutchins has been named as the new head coach of Great Britain’s men’s under 18 team.

He was appointed by Tony Hand, IHUK national development head coach.

Hutchins made nine appearances for GB as a player, and was part of the squad that won the silver medal in the World Championship Division 1 Group B in 2011.

He said: “I’m very honoured to be named head coach.

“Having been part of the senior programme as a player, I understand what it means to play for your country.

“I am excited to be part of it now as the 18s coach and I have to thank Tony and the GB board for entrusting me with this opportunity.

“We have discussed at length about the direction of the programme and what the objectives are moving forward. I am excited to get started.”

Hutchins played for seven clubs in the UK after first arriving in 2005, including Coventry Blaze, Sheffield Steelers and Edinburgh Capitals.

As a coach, he led Dundee to success, before moving to China for a year where he coached China Dragons in the Asian League.

He returned to Scotland in 2016 to work with Todd Dutiaume as assistant coach.

Tony Hand said: “Jeff’s experience is extensive, not just in the UK, but across the world. He has some excellent ideas about moving the programme forward, and is well respected in the UK.

“I am sure he will be a great fit for the under-18s, and I look forward to working with him.”