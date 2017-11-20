Glenrothes Devs 52-7 Bo’ness: Glens grab first win of the season in style

Former Glenrothes Development captain Barry Crookston marked his season’s debut with a hat-trick as the 2nd XV romped to a comfortable 52-7 win over Bo’ness .

The pack had the measure of their opponents throughout both in the set pieces and with ball in hand. David McIvor continued the encouraging start to his rugby career and Daryl Warrender in only his second game of the season looked back to full strength and grabbed a try when he picked up at the base of a scrum close to the Bo’ness line.

The third member of the back row was former captain Crookston who was making his season’s debut and marked this with a typical hat trick charging repeatedly through the visitors’ ranks. In fact he could have scored four tries but instead chose to stand up the visiting full back before throwing a long pass allowing Connor Young to stroll over the line untouched.

It was not just the loose forwards who caused havoc, prop and man of the match Johnny Campbell grabbed a try in each half barging through defenders as he did so. Campbell is looking to return to Fife after his sojourn in Aberdeen and if this happens he will add to the competition in the club for front row places.

In a brief cameo appearance, youngster Scott Herd thought he had scored his first try for the club but was disappointed when referee Graeme Marshall decreed that he had run interference for the prop and awarded a scrum.

Veteran scrum half Scott Cairns was lively and distributed the ball well. He too was unlucky to have a try disallowed. Calum May had a couple of excellent breaks one of which looked as if a try was inevitable until he lost his footing with just the full back to beat. May did in fact cross the line later, finishing off the best passing move of the game which saw the ball zip across the pitch from right to left through numerous hands. Kyle McIntosh did not have many chances with ball in hand but demonstrated his ability with the boot slotting his first five conversion attempts and adding a sixth after Crookston’s final try.

The only down side to the 2nds first win of the season was the try they conceded midway through the first half where for the only time in the game Bo’ness bludgeoned their way through the defence. Apart from this aberration, the tackling from Glenrothes was consistently effective and it should not take the shine off an excellent performance which lifted the Glens three places in the league, leapfrogging Bo’ness in the process.