Glens come up just short as sevens season kicks off

Glenrothes’ first sevens outing of the season took them to Beveridge Park for Kirkcaldy’s annual event.

The competition was organised in four groups of three, guaranteeing at least two games for each team, with the Glens facing Wolverines and Hamilton in Pool 3.

The opening match had the Glens facing Wolverines, a squad of former home team players who have either retired from 1st team duty or moved club. The Reds ran out 19-5 winners with tries from Cammy Goodall, Ross Anderson and Barry Crookston, the first two scorers also converting their tries. Wolverines answered with a late touchdown in the corner but had to settle for second best.

An hour later, the Glens second try was against National League 1 side Hamilton with Willie Maxwell who has represented both teams on the touchline. This was a very high scoring game with Hamilton scoring two early tries before the Glens took a half time lead at 19-10 courtesy of tries from Joe Avery, Daryl Warrender and another from captain Barry Crookston and two conversions from Kain Duguid. Offence continued to be on top in the second half with Chris Docherty, Cammy Goodall and Barry Crookston scoring unconverted tries and Hamilton chipping in with two converted tries.

Another prolonged wait may not have helped the Reds before their semifinal against the hosts and the loss of Crookston to work was an added complication. Kirkcaldy proved too strong for the Carleton Parkers whose only score in a 31-5 defeat came from Daryl Warrender shortly after Ross Anderson had been controversially ruled to have been held up over the line. Kirkcaldy went on to lose in the final to Boroughmuir.