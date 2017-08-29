Glens get new season off to a flier with bonus point victory

Glenrothes 34 Dunfermline 24

The visitors opened the scoring early in the contest with a converted try, but Glenrothes struck back quickly with Aaron Campbell racing in from 40m to touch down in the corner. Kain Duguid slotted an excellent conversion to tie the scores.

After a considerable period with neither side making too much headway, Campbell dived over for his second try bef0re Duguid’s conversion attempt flew wide.

A minor dispute late in the half saw referee Andrew Petersen show yellow cards to Michael Delorey and Dunfermline’s Scott Baxter.

The visitors were awarded a penalty and put the ball into the left corner. From the lineout they set up a driving maul and powered their way over the line with hooker Craig Mckenzie touching down.

Rhys Bryce was brought to an abrupt halt with a reckless high tackle which brought another yellow card to Dunfermline.

Within five minutes Kaylan Dewar was almost decapitated by another wayward tackle but the official inexplicably did not reduce the visitors’ numbers even further.

Glenrothes were unable to take advantage of their numerical superiority and the half time score was 12-12.

The second half started with the Reds on the offensive and pressure eventually told as Dunfermline conceded a penalty inside their 22m which Duguid stroked over the bar.

With their tails up Glens looked to build on this slender advantage and when Dunfermline fluffed a scrum, missing the ball as it came out. Delorey reacted quickly, scooped up the ball and ran in to score near the posts. Duguid converted.

Dunfermline stayed in contention with Mckenzie again lurking at the back of the maul and claiming the try.

A period of sustained possession led to Glenrothes extending their lead as Steven Varney crossed the line for the bonus point try. Duguid’s conversion was his third successful kick from four attempts.

His fourth kick was not long in coming as the Glens continued to turn the screw with Ryan Venters scoring on the right.

Dunfermline had lost the game but still had the opportunity to take a bonus point of their own which eventually came in the final play of the game with Liam Quarm finishing off before Fraser added his second conversion.

This Saturday, the 1st XV make the long trek to Thurso to face Caithness while the Devs entertain an Angus Development squad at Carleton Park.