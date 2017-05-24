Grading achievement is just reward

Former UFC fighter and number one contender for the world championship, Brad Pickett, travelled from London to Levenmouth to hold a martial arts seminar.

Pickett was invited to the Bert Ford’s local facility where he also presented Stuart Jamieson with his black belt in tei freestyle martial arts after a gruelling 1 hour 45 minute grading.

Local martial artist Stuart, a former professional footballer with Dundee and Raith Rovers, took up martial arts around 12 years ago and has studied and coached fighters who are looking for a defence system or just want to keep themselves fit.

Chief international instructor Bert, himself a sixth dan and chief coach at Tei Freestyle Martial Arts Association, said afterwords that Stuart’s work ethic and willingness to learn was “fantastic”.

He added that the grading success was just reward for all he puts into the sport

“Stuart deserves this recognition for all his hard work,” said Bert.